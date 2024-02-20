Exciting Job Fair Alert Fredericksburg & Springfield

Hey there, job seekers of Fredericksburg and Springfield! Are you ready to take your career to new heights? Well, mark your calendars because we’ve got two fantastic opportunities coming your way!

Fredericksburg Job Fair

When: February 29, 3-7 pm

Where: Fredericksburg Nationals/Virginia Credit Union Stadium

Virtual Link: pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/x3yBN8

Springfield Job Fair

When: March 21, 10-2 pm

Where: American Legion Post 176

Virtual Link: pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/do3ZYd

Who Will Be There?

Get ready to mingle with top-notch companies like Farmers Insurance, SimVentions, Amentum, NCIS, NuPaths, and more! Whether you’re looking for opportunities in intelligence careers, science and technology, or critical infrastructure services, we’ve got you covered.

Free Resume Reviews

Need a polished resume to make a stellar first impression? Don’t worry; we’ve got your back! Re$ume Xpert will be offering FREE resume reviews both online and in-person.

Meet Janet

When you arrive, be sure to say hello to Janet Giles! She’s your go-to guru for navigating job fairs and getting valuable networking tips. Plus, if you mention Potomac Local News, she’ll hook you up with extra guidance and company referrals.

Register Now!

Head over to JobZoneOnline.com to register and post your resume. Keep checking back for updates, and get ready to make some career magic happen!

For more information, shoot Janet an email or give her a call at 434-263-5102 / 540-226-1473. She’s here to help you ace your job fair experience!

Don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities to land your dream job. Let’s make those career goals a reality!