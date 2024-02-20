Burgers@ Manassas brings ‘Go-Go’ music culture, tasty burgers to Manassas Mall

With its fusion of funk, blues, salsa, and soul, Go-Go music holds a special place in Washington, D.C., and surrounding communities. In fact, in 2020, the musical genre was designated as the D.C’s official music. Now, diners in Northern Virginia can pay homage to the Go-Go culture while enjoying burgers and milkshakes in a new restaurant that could make Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers proud.

Burgers@ Manassas held a “soft” opening on February 10 at the Manassas Mall, which offers a wide range of hamburgers, tenders and wings, beverages, and locally baked desserts. As the second “Burgers@” location in the Washington, D.C. area (the other location is in Camp Springs, Md.), the Burgers@ Manassas restaurant brings the familiar musical culture to Prince William County.

“We’ve been getting a lot of great feedback from our customers, who are excited for ‘Burgers@’ to be in Manassas, mainly because nothing like this exists in Prince William County,” said Dennis Green, founder and CEO of the Burgers@ restaurant brand. “…Our Manassas customers and neighbors are all excited to see the Go-Go music culture highlighted in this area, and we’re honored to be able to do this through our restaurant.”

Beyond its extensive menu of sandwiches and burgers, Burgers@ Manassas boasts an impressive 54-foot mural three times larger than the mural at the Maryland location. Green said the mural is a “focal point” that honors local prominent figures who have contributed to the “overall culture in one way or another.”

“Being a native Washingtonian, I’ve always embraced the artistry of Go-Go music since I was a young kid and it is the inspiration behind everything that I do,” Green said. “…It was a no-brainer to incorporate the Go-Go music culture into the brand’s story. Not just with the interior design, but the menu items, as well as the entertainment that we offer.”

Among its best sellers are “The Apollo” burger, which costs $12, the “Soufeast Seafood Burger,” at about $17, the “Jive Turkey” burger at $12, and “The Bay Filet,” at $12.25. Customers can complement their burgers by choosing from over 25 toppings and sauces, and the burgers are made with fresh Angus beef, whiting fish, chicken, or even shrimp.

Green said that while the restaurant undergoes a “soft” opening phase, its grand opening should occur in the next 60 days. The restaurant is open every day, noon until 6 p.m., and is located inside the Manassas Mall at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas.

Kevin Sandell is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.

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