Black Rifle Coffee Company brews up new Stafford location, serving veterans and coffee enthusiasts alike



Coffee connoisseurs, gear up – Black Rifle Coffee Company is ready to launch its newest outpost, having opened its doors for a soft opening on Monday, February 18, at 591 Warrenton Road.

Positioned conveniently for drivers heading south on Route 17 at Interstate 95, the company offers both dine-in and drive-through services at this location.

A grand opening celebration is on the horizon, with a date yet to be determined, promising to feature local veteran-owned businesses, according to Allen Fabijan, company spokesman. Fabijan emphasized that this new establishment aligns with the company’s overarching mission of supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and their families.

The company remains in the hiring process, prioritizing veterans and family members of first responders and military personnel.

Founded by veterans, Black Rifle Coffee Company is dedicated to backing Veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and the “American way of life.” Fabijan shared that the idea for the company stemmed from a conversation among veterans who felt the need for better coffee.

Their focus has been on creating a niche for individuals like themselves, particularly those on the front lines, who could benefit from “10 minutes with a cup of good coffee in an environment that’s supportive of them.”

Their medium-sized specialty drinks, like the Betsy Ross, Liberty Bell, Jet Fuel and other fun names, cost $5.45, mocha is $5.45, and latte is $4.45.

Operating from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the new location replaces the long-shuttered Ponderosa Restaurant, as construction crews transformed the space to accommodate the roadside coffeeshop.

Black Rifle Coffee Company already has a presence in Hampton Roads and Virginia Beach, both of which are communities with significant military and veteran populations.

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