Woodbridge High School coach honored as top high school cross country coach in Va.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named Woodbridge High School’s Kelly McGreal as Virginia’s Outstanding High School Cross Country Coach of 2023.

The recognition came as a result of the Woodbridge High cross-country team’s performance, including scores and placements at state championships, victory margins, and their rankings comparison. The association particularly valued leaders who achieved significant milestones like first-time or consecutive championships, the Prince William County Public Schools division notes in a press release.

Since becoming coach in 2011, McGreal has led the team to district, regional, and state titles through her commitment and coaching methods.

McGreal stated, “I’ve been interested in coaching, always looking for ways to remain involved. My coaching at Woodbridge started in 2010, and it has been a path of growth for me and the athletes I coach.”

Woodbridge athlete, Hayden, said, “Training under Coach McGreal is effective. She customizes training for each athlete. I’ve learned the importance of consistency and that success requires time, effort, and hard work.”

McGreal’s coaching philosophy is about fostering a love for track and field and helping students develop into confident individuals through sports. This year’s achievements, she believes, are due to the team’s dedication to their training and each other.

“The most fulfilling part of coaching is seeing the athletes’ growth personally and athletically. It’s guiding them to achieve success by their own standards, through dedication,” McGreal added, highlighting the impact of sports.

Being named state coach of the year by the USTFCCCA is a recognition of McGreal’s work and the collective effort of her team. “This acknowledgment affirms the extensive preparation and the shared dedication to excellence among coaches and athletes,” she commented.

Assistant coach Andrew McCarthy commended McGreal’s detailed training approach and adaptability to individual athlete needs. “Kelly stands out for building trust and encouraging athletes to manage their training, leading to significant achievements,” McCarthy noted.

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