Manassas City Council and School Board set to address education infrastructure, Jennie Dean Elementary School development

On February 20, 2024, the Manassas City Council will meet to discuss matters regarding education infrastructure and the development of the Jennie Dean Elementary School.

The agenda for the meeting encompassed various topics, including updates on the construction progress of the new Jennie Dean Elementary School. Furthermore, council members deliberated on the current condition of the existing school building and explored potential uses for the former Jennie Dean Elementary School building.

Among the proposed options were considerations for expanding Career and Technical Education (CTE), establishing a STEM Center, or accommodating alternative education programs. Additionally, the council reviewed the school replacement schedule to ensure timely and efficient infrastructure upgrades.

Another significant point of discussion centered on identifying a suitable permanent central office location to streamline administrative operations within the school district. Progress updates on the Osbourn High School Connector project were also provided during the meeting, highlighting the council’s commitment to improving educational facilities and resources for the community.

The Manassas City School Board unanimously approved plans for the new Jennie Dean Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, advancing the project to the city’s Planning Commission for further review. This decision follows months of deliberation and planning to address the city’s educational needs. Previous reports by Potomac Local News highlighted tensions between the City Council and School Board regarding the project’s prioritization.

During a closed work session on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, the Board discussed various design options with Superintendent Kevin Newman, ultimately settling on concept E-2.5, which entails specific placements for the building, including a baseball field, playground, field, and bus loop.

The proposed two-story school, expected to accommodate 1,000 students, will feature advanced facilities such as an IT workspace, broadcast booth, and collaborative learning areas. Estimated at a cost of at least $87 million, the school will be situated within Jennie Dean Park, near the existing Jennie Dean school constructed in the early 1960s.

The project’s architects are evaluating potential sites adjacent to the current school, known as Dean Park, with the Planning Commission scheduled to review the plans on April 3, following the cancellation of the initial March 6 meeting. Approval from the Commission will precede a vote by the City Council, signaling the next steps in the development of this crucial educational infrastructure.

The joint meeting will take place at the John Conner III Public Safety Facility, Second Floor Policy Room, 9608 Grant Avenue, Manassas, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.