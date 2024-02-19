Get ready to pay more for your home: Stafford County property assessments see notable increase in 2024

Scott Mayausky, Stafford County Commissioner of the Revenue, has released the 2024 bi-annual property reassessment results, revealing significant changes in property values across various sectors. The comprehensive reassessment, aimed at ensuring equitable tax distribution, has led to noticeable increases in property assessments, reflective of the current market values.

Residential properties in the county have seen an average increase of 13% in assessments, indicating a substantial rise in home values. Commercial properties have experienced an even more significant jump, with assessments increasing by 23%, highlighting robust growth in the commercial sector. Agricultural properties are not far behind, with a 14% increase, while multi-family properties have seen a more modest rise of 9%.

Overall, the average assessment increase across all property types is 13%. These changes are part of the county’s efforts to align property assessments with their fair market values, ensuring that tax responsibilities are fairly distributed among property owners. The reassessment process complies with state mandates, with the primary goal being the fair allocation of tax burdens rather than increasing tax revenue.

Property owners in Stafford County are advised to review their new assessments as they will impact the property tax obligations for the coming year. Further information and details on how to appeal assessment decisions are available through the Stafford County Commissioner of the Revenue’s office.

The higher assessments will impact the average residential property tax bill Stafford County homeowners pay. The average real estate tax bill paid by Stafford homeowners in 2024 is $3,628.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors will set the tax rate in April, with budget deliberations set to begin soon. County Administrator Randall Vosberg will present his annual budget proposal to the Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held at the county government center, 1300 Courthouse Road, and is open to the public. It’ll be live-streamed here.

Mayausky will also update the Stafford County Board of Supervisors about his latest reassessment at the meeting.