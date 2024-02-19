Fredericksburg Free Press launches with ribbon-cutting ceremony, promises unbiased local news coverage

The Fredericksburg Free Press officially marked its entrance into the local news scene with a well-attended ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, February 19, 2024. The event, held at the publication’s office at 4o1 Princess Anne Street in Downtown Fredericksburg, drew a sizable crowd eager to witness the birth of a new non-profit news outlet serving the region.

As a Virginia 501(c)(3), the Fredericksburg Free Press has set out with a noble mission: to deliver impartial and nonpartisan digital news coverage to educate and inform the residents of the Fredericksburg region.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Seth Silber, one of the founding members of the board of directors, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community. Silber, whose familial ties include the ownership of the Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball team, highlighted the communal spirit that drives endeavors like the Free Press, stating, “It’s incredible… when it comes together, and it sees a need, and it wants to do something, it does it.”

With a team of three full-time reporters onboard—Kathy Knotts, Taft Coghill, and Joey LoMonaco—the Free Press boasts a wealth of journalistic experience, with each member contributing to publications such as The Washington Post and the Free Lance-Star and the Wytheville Enterprise in southwest Virginia.

Mitzi Brown, legal services director for Gerlach Law Firm, PLC, played a pivotal role in shepherding the establishment of the online news operation within a relatively short timeframe. Brown, emphasizing the critical need to address the local news void, remarked, “Fredericksburg is a local news desert,” stressing the importance of informing residents before stories gain traction on broader platforms.

Looking to the future, the Fredericksburg Free Press sets its sights on expansion, with ambitions to double its reporting team within a year and potentially quadruple it within two to three years. This growth trajectory underscores the publication’s commitment to providing comprehensive coverage of local affairs.

Central to the Free Press’s ethos is its pledge to uphold journalistic integrity and independence. As stated on its website, the publication aims to deliver news objectively and honestly, free from any undue influence from funding sources or special interests, its website states.

Noteworthy is the Free Press’s origins, which can be traced back to Fredericksburg.Today, an online local news platform previously owned by Chris Muldrow. Muldrow, who now serves on the Free Press’s board of directors, donated the website as the cornerstone of the new venture.

“This is something of the end of a ten-year journey for me,” said Muldrow, highlighting the collaborative effort and the pivotal role of community support in shaping the future of local news coverage in Fredericksburg. “And we kind of planted a little flag in the sand, and the Free Press is sort of becoming what we thought that might be, which is a news operation to cover this community.”

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