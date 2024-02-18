Stafford deputy saves the day: Doggone good rescue after pooch locked me out of running car

Good Sunday evening, and welcome to the Publisher’s Post. This week, a I break down the funny thing that happened at the gas station, what’s on tap for the shortened week ahead (thanks, President’s Day holiday tomorrow) and Local Spotlight member news.

On Super Bowl Sunday, my car went to the dogs, literally. But it’s good to know Stafford County’s finest was there to help me.

I was taking our three small dogs to our dog sitter in preparation for a family weekend trip to Williamsburg. On the way, I stopped at a gas station to fill my tires with air.

With three dogs inside, I left the car running, with the air vent blowing. After I filled the tires, I tried to reenter my vehicle, only to find myself locked out.

One of them stepped on the door and locked the car (maybe all of them, who knows). With my cell phone sitting in the console, I politely asked the gas station clerk if I could use their phone, and they agreed.

After about 30 minutes of unsuccessfully trying to reach someone to help — not to mention trying to recall from memory the phone numbers I regularly call without the help of a cell phone — I finally called the Stafford County non-emergency number and asked if anyone could help.

A few minutes later, Deputy Jeff Smihal arrived, ready to help. However, as luck would have it, the Frenchie had once again stepped on the door and rolled down the passenger side window halfway.

I reached in, grabbed the keys in the ignition, turned off the car, and then went to greet the deputy.

I thanked him for coming, apologized, and shared my embarrassment for what had occurred. After recognizing me as the Potomac Local News publisher, he laughed and thanked me for our work to educate and inform the community.

Ours was undoubtedly one of Deputy Smihal’s easier interactions during his shift. He told me he was working overtime due to staffing shortages at the department.

If Deputy Smihal is any indication of the ladies and gentlemen working for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, this is a department for which you want to work.

Now for Local Spotlight member news

Manassas Park Community Center Strength Room Upgrade

The strength room at MPCC will be closed from 2/13 to 2/20 for renovations, reopening on 2/21 with new equipment and flooring. Expect selectorized machines, a cable crossover stack, a functional trainer, a Smith machine, Hammer strength units, and updated accessories. Thank you for being so patient, and we’re excited for you to see the improvements!

Apply Now for the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Scholarship for Graduating Seniors

Attention graduating high school seniors! If you’re a member of the Chamber, here’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss. The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is offering scholarships exclusively for Chamber members who are graduating this year.

These scholarships are a fantastic opportunity to support your future academic endeavors. Whether you’re planning to attend college, vocational school, or pursue other educational opportunities, this scholarship can provide valuable financial assistance.

But don’t delay! The deadline to apply is fast approaching. All applications must be submitted by March 1st, 2024. Take advantage of this chance to invest in your education and apply for the Prince William Chamber of Commerce scholarship today.

Director of PWC Parks & Recreation to Present State of the Parks Address and Annual Report Findings

Join us as we leap into the new year of parks in our community as the Director of PWC Parks & Recreation delivers the state of the parks address and shares findings from our 2023 annual report. Thursday, February 29, 6:30-9 pm. Kelly Leadership Center 14715 Bristow Rd Manassas.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting

Prince William County Unveils $1.77B FY2025 Budget: Prioritizes Schools, Public Safety, and Fiscal Stability

Prince William County proposes a $1.77 billion budget for FY2025, maintaining the real estate tax rate at $0.966 per $100 of assessed value. The plan emphasizes strategic priorities such as collective bargaining agreements, capital project advancements, and enhancing service delivery efficiency. Significant allocations include a 10.1% increase in school transfers to $887.2M and funding for public safety staffing and infrastructure projects. The budget aims to balance fiscal responsibility with the need for community and economic development, maintaining essential services without increasing the general tax rate.

Update on Federal Relief Fund Allocation

The Prince William County Government is revisiting the distribution of $2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds amid concerns over their initial allocation to CASA, a nonprofit supporting working-class communities. The funds were slated for an immigrant welcome center, but a county audit allegedly revealing mismanagement has prompted a reevaluation.

Proposed reallocation plans include directing funds towards food distribution, community safety strategies, and the Judicial Center Renovation project. The discussion, set for the February 20, 2024, Board of County Supervisors meeting, follows heightened scrutiny over the use of federal funds and CASA’s role in local politics. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

Prince William County Supervisors Greenlight Zoning Amendment for Homeless Navigation Center – East

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has paved the way for establishing the Homeless Navigation Center – East, addressing homelessness in the area as part of the adopted comprehensive plan. Supervisors will discuss where it will be built.

Stafford County Board of Supervisors

Stafford County Announces Results of 2024 Property Reassessment

In Stafford County’s latest property reassessment for 2024, significant increases across various property types were observed, reflecting the county’s dynamic real estate market. Residential properties saw an average increase of 13%, while commercial properties experienced a notable jump of 23%. Agricultural and multi-family properties also saw increases of 14% and 9%, respectively. Overall, the county’s property assessments have risen by an average of 13%. This adjustment aligns with the state’s mandate to reflect current market values in property assessments.

Manassas City Council

Manassas City Council to Address Education Infrastructure and Jennie Dean Elementary School Development at Feb. 20 Meeting

The Feb. 20, 2024, Manassas City Council meeting will primarily focus on critical discussions regarding education infrastructure, particularly the Jennie Dean Elementary School. Among the key agenda items will be updates on the construction of the new Jennie Dean Elementary School, along with an assessment of the current condition of the existing school building.

The council will deliberate on potential uses for the old Jennie Dean Elementary School building, exploring options such as expanding Career and Technical Education (CTE), establishing a STEM Center, or accommodating alternative education programs.

Additionally, the meeting will address the school replacement schedule and considerations for establishing a permanent central office location. Progress updates on the Osbourn High School Connector project will also be presented, reflecting the council’s commitment to enhancing educational facilities and resources within the community.

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