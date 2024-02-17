Prince William reevaluates $2 million in federal relief funds amidst controversy

The Prince William County Government is reconsidering the allocation of $2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. This reevaluation follows concerns over the initial decision to allocate these funds to CASA. This nonprofit organization supports working-class communities (not affiliated with the local Court Appointed Special Advocates). The funds were intended to construct an immigrant welcome center in Prince William County.

Details of the proposed reallocation include:

Allocating an additional $190,000 to the Northern Virginia Food Rescue for food distribution and administrative costs.

Setting aside $60,000 for the County to enhance food inventory for community feeding programs.

Directing $270,400 towards the development of strategies for community safety, with a focus on violence prevention and intervention.

Reassigning $1,466,592 to cover extra costs associated with the Judicial Center Renovation project.

Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, who played a key role in the original allocation to CASA on June 7, 2022, has been a vocal advocate for utilizing the county’s $90 million in ARPA funds for a variety of community benefits, including support for Latino broadcasting and the Capital Area Food Bank in Lorton.

However, following a county audit that allegedly revealed mismanagement of the allocated funds by CASA, there is now a resolution to retrieve these funds. Despite the lack of public documentation detailing the audit’s findings, sources close to the matter suggest County Executive Christopher Shorter aimed to protect CASA’s reputation by not mentioning its name in the related February 20, 2024, agenda item.

Responding to these allegations, CASA’s Executive Director, Gustavo Torres, told Insidenova.com the organization has a history of responsible financial management, as evidenced by annual independent audits.

The discussion around fund allocation has been contentious. On June 16, 2020, a Board of County Supervisors meeting was notably disrupted by CASA members, marking a significant moment of tension between the organization and Republican board members, including Supervisor Yesli Vega and former Supervisor Jeanine Lawson.

CASA members said Vega — the first elected Hispanic member of the county board — “is the devil,” and told her “zip your mouth,” following Vega’s support for the federal 287(g) program at the county jail that had been used to identify illegal aliens charged with a crime.

CASA’s actions during this period have influenced perceptions of its relationship with local government and its impact on community politics. The organization consistently donates to the campaigns of progressive Democrats.

Campaign donations from CASA to state and local politicians include significant contributions to figures such as former Attorney General Mark Herring ($291,667) and former Gov. Ralph Northam ($82,950) at the state level, with Prince William County politicians like Jennifer Carroll Foy ($275,804 across various campaigns) and Elizabeth Guzman ($264,935 across campaigns) also benefiting.

Margaret Franklin, who received $5,125 from CASA, seeks the Democratic Party nomination for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District. Virginia’s 7th District, including eastern Prince William County, Stafford County, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg City, King George, Caroline, Culpeper, Madison, Greene, and Orange counties.

As the debate over the allocation of these federal funds continues, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors plans to address the issue at their meeting on February 20, 2024, at the county government center in Woodbridge.

State Level campaign donations from CASA since 2019

Mark Herring, former Virginia Attorney General: $291,667

Ralph Northam, former Virginia Governor: $82,950

Prince William County campaign donations from CASA since 2019

Carroll Foy for Governor – Jennifer: $170,383

Carroll Foy for Senate – Jennifer: $53,656

Carroll Foy for Delegate – Jennifer: $51,765

Elizabeth Guzman for Delegate: $148,318

Elizabeth Guzman for Senate: $115,617

Josh King for Prince William County Sheriff – Joshua: $71,255

Danica Roem for Senate – Danica: $57,753

Kenny Boddye for Prince William County Board of Supervisors: $55,794

Briana Sewell for Delegate: $52,340

Candi King for Delegate: $17,556

Josh Thomas for Delegate: $12,203

Deshundra Jefferson for Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman: $11,904

Michelle Maldonado for Delegate: $5,713

Margaret Franklin for Prince William County Board of Supervisors: $5,125

Andrea Bailey for Prince William Supervisor: $3,540

Victor Angry for Prince William County Supervisor: $1,450

Fredericksburg and Stafford County area campaign donations from CASA since 2019

Joel Griffin for State Senate: $102,109

Joshua Cole for Delegate: $17,660

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