Police report: Axe attack unleashes chaos near Manassas



Shooting Incident in Woodbridge

On February 15 at 8:05PM, police responded to a residence on Scotch Ct. in Woodbridge following reports of shots fired. Investigation revealed two unidentified males fired rounds at a home before fleeing. No injuries were reported. Suspects described as black males, one wearing a white jacket and the other dressed in all black.

Assault with an Axe near Manassas

At 10:45PM on February 15, officers arrived at the Days Inn on New Market Ct. in Manassas to investigate an assault. A 35-year-old man was assaulted by two unknown individuals, with one wielding an axe and damaging the victim’s vehicle. Minor injuries were reported.

Commercial Burglary in Woodbridge

Police responded to a burglary at Smoketown Tobacco on Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge on February 15 at 10:27AM. Entry was forced through a damaged glass door, and an undisclosed sum of money and vape products were reported missing.

Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest

A road rage incident on Mulcaster Ter. in Dumfries on February 15 resulted in the arrest of Juana Adriana FLORES-MONTERO. The 73-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by FLORES-MONTERO’s vehicle. Charges include malicious wounding, felony hit and run, and hit and run.

Domestic Dispute Ends in Arrest

Following a domestic dispute at Woodbridge Forest Apartments on Tyler Cl. in Woodbridge, Rudy Brandon RODRIGUEZ PIEROLA was arrested on February 15. Charges against RODRIGUEZ PIEROLA include strangulation, abduction, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and domestic assault & battery.

Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Jose Danilo PORTILLO, 32, of Woodbridge, was arrested on February 15 in Manassas for assaulting a law enforcement officer. PORTILLO resisted arrest and grabbed an officer after being treated for intoxication. Charges include assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, and being intoxicated in public.

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