Stafford County Public Schools sweep Region III nominations for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Angelene Daganzo and Adam Ahmed, both distinguished seniors representing Colonial Forge High School, have been chosen as candidates based on their exceptional academic performances, exemplary SAT/ACT scores, compelling essays, thorough self-assessments, comprehensive school reports, and impeccable transcripts.

Adam Ahmed, who currently holds the prestigious positions of senior-class president and Parliamentarian at the Future Business Leaders of America, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his candidacy. His involvement in various community service projects, including church and food scarcity initiatives, alongside active participation in organizations such as the Muslim Student Association and Habitat for Humanity, underscores his commitment to societal betterment. Ahmed’s aspirations to pursue a major in Biology at the collegiate level further highlight his dedication to academic excellence and personal growth.

Angelene Daganzo, serving as the esteemed JROTC Battalion Commander at Colonial Forge High School, exemplifies outstanding leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to service. Her impressive accolades within JROTC, coupled with her active involvement in numerous clubs and organizations, reflect her commitment to both academic and extracurricular excellence.

Daganzo’s commitment to community betterment is further evidenced by her volunteer work at local community centers, highlighting her genuine desire to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Her plans include participation in ROTC and pursue a degree in international relations underscore her determination to serve her country with honor and distinction.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars program, renowned for its recognition of distinguished graduating high school seniors, serves as an honor emblematic of academic excellence and promising potential. As the nation eagerly anticipates the selection of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars, Stafford County Public Schools takes immense pride in the remarkable achievements of Angelene Daganzo and Adam Ahmed, wishing them continued success on their academic journey.

In the coming months, the selection process will unfold, with approximately 500 semifinalists to be chosen by an independent, national committee of educators. Subsequently, semifinalists will be identified for each state/jurisdiction, culminating in the announcement of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars in early May. Stay tuned as the journey of excellence continues for these exceptional students, exemplifying the epitome of academic prowess and personal achievement.