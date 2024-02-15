Multiple animals perish in Stafford County farm fire, investigation underway

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at about 9:40 p.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) units responded to a structure fire in the 00 block of Rose Hill Farm Drive, off Mountain View Road, in the western area of the county. Upon arrival, approximately five minutes later, responders encountered a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames emanating from the rear section.

The structure, not predominantly utilized as a residence, was swiftly addressed by the arriving crews, who efficiently brought the situation under control within less than 30 minutes, a fire and rescue spokeswoman said.

The blaze claimed the lives of numerous animals. Fortunately, there were no reports of additional injuries. Presently, the fire is the subject of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.