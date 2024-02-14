High pressure brings clear skies, gradual warming | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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As high pressure asserts its dominance over the region, residents can expect a gradual shift in weather patterns through the end of the week. According to the National Weather Service, high pressure will continue to build into the area through Thursday morning, offering clear skies and a slight temperature uptick. However, a series of low-pressure systems is on the horizon, promising some variability in the days ahead.

Today, locals can anticipate mostly sunny conditions, with highs hovering around the 40s for most areas, reaching into the 50s in central Virginia. While patches of stratocumulus clouds may linger in the morning, they are expected to dissipate as the day progresses. However, gusty northwest winds, ranging from 15 to 25 mph, may persist into the afternoon, adding a brisk edge to the otherwise tranquil weather.

Tonight, as winds diminish and skies remain clear, temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 20s to low 30s across the region. However, clouds are set to reappear late tonight as an approaching low-pressure system begins to make its presence known.

Looking ahead to Thursday, mostly sunny conditions are predicted again, with temperatures climbing slightly higher, reaching around 53°F. Winds are expected to shift from light and variable in the morning to southerly, with speeds ranging from 8 to 13 mph, potentially gusting up to 18 mph.

Thursday night will bring mostly clear skies, with temperatures dipping to around 35°F. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest after midnight, maintaining 8 to 13 mph speeds.

As we head into Friday, expect mostly sunny conditions to prevail, with temperatures cooling slightly to near 47°F. Northwest winds of 6 to 10 mph are anticipated, bringing another day of relatively calm weather before the arrival of the aforementioned clipper-type low-pressure system expected late Thursday into Friday, followed by another low pressure passing to the south Friday night into Saturday.