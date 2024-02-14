Sheriff’s report: Another assault at Brooke Point High School

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has been actively investigating several incidents recently, spanning a range of offenses. Here’s a breakdown of the incidents they’ve been handling:

ASSAULT

Brooke Point High School: On February 12 at 11:19 a.m., Deputy A.L. Chaves responded to an assault incident at Brooke Point High School. Two students were reportedly involved in a fight, resulting in one assaulting school staff who intervened. A criminal complaint for assault and battery was filed.

The assault comes after nearly 20 Brooke Point students were suspended, and two teachers were assaulted in separate assaults on Jan. 29, 2024. The county sheriff placed the school on lockdown on that date.

Following the assaults, the school division announced the end of its “power hour” lunch periods, which allowed high schoolers to roam freely around campus.

Rappahannock Regional Jail: Later that day, at 9:14 p.m., Deputy W.E. Trainor responded to an assault at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. One inmate assaulted another following a disagreement, leading to the victim being hospitalized. The suspect faces charges of malicious wounding and assault and battery.

DUI

CVS: On February 11 at 10:01 p.m., Sergeant A.T. Leckemby stopped a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Garrisonville Road. The driver, showing signs of intoxication, admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. The individual faces charges including driving under the influence and driving without a license.

Intersection of Centreport Parkway and I-95 Northbound: In another DUI incident on February 12 at 12:01 a.m., First Sergeant A.I. Assur conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a loud exhaust. The driver exhibited signs of intoxication and confessed to drinking before driving. Further investigation revealed a revoked license and open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. The individual was charged accordingly.

LARCENY

Target: Stafford Market Place saw two larceny incidents on February 11. In the first instance at 1:10 p.m., Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a report of a male suspect stealing over $1,000 worth of items. Later, at 6:05 p.m., R.W. Stamm responded to another incident where a habitual shoplifter stole over $100 worth of items.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Various Locations: Two incidents of public intoxication were reported on February 11, with individuals charged and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

WARRANT SERVED

Various Locations: On February 11 and 12, warrants were served in separate incidents involving traffic stops. Individuals faced charges ranging from possession of controlled substances to brandishing a firearm.

This summary only scratches the surface of the cases investigated by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4450. Stay updated by following them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.