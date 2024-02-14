Manassas Regional Airport sets flight path for growth: Commission meeting to discuss future plans

Director Juan Rivera highlights significant achievements and forward-looking initiatives in the latest update from Manassas Regional Airport, emphasizing the airport’s vital role in regional development. Key points include near-full hangar occupancy, upgrades to security and infrastructure, and the pursuit of commercial service certification.

Additionally, the report outlines upcoming projects like the rehabilitation of Taxiway B and Taxilane Y, plus a Master Plan update. These developments will be discussed in detail at the Manassas Regional Airport Commission Meeting, scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024, at the Terminal Building’s 1st Floor Conference Room, located at 10600 Harry Parrish Boulevard in Manassas.

The meeting is open to the public. Here’s the full meeting agenda.

Manassas Regional Airport, the largest general aviation airport in Virginia, serves as a key transportation hub for both business and personal aviation needs. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and community service, the airport offers a range of amenities and services, including hangar space, fueling services, and maintenance facilities. Its location near Washington, D.C., and robust infrastructure support economic growth and aviation education, making it a pivotal asset for the region’s development and connectivity.