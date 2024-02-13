Snow clearing: Gusty winds, drier conditions expected, another system looms | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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The National Weather Service forecast indicates that low pressure will move eastward, leading to a transition from rain to snow over the mountains and areas north and west of metropolitan areas.

Gusty northwest winds and drier conditions are expected as high pressure builds in later today into Wednesday. Another low-pressure system is anticipated for late Thursday into Friday, followed by additional low pressure from the north over the weekend.

Today, rain and snow are likely in the morning, with gradual clearing and breezy conditions. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping into the 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday and Wednesday night are expected to be sunny and mostly clear, respectively, with temperatures in the 40s during the day and dropping to the 20s at night.

Thursday is forecasted to be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching around 53 degrees and increasing winds.