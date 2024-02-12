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A rainy Monday | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Sometimes all you need is a Damn Beer. Take 96oz of this crisp, Golden Ale brewed fresh by Water’s End Brewery to-go with you in a 6-Pounder for just $14.99!

 

 

Summary of the weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

  • Today: Expect patchy drizzle and fog in the morning, with rain likely and patchy drizzle continuing in the afternoon. High near 49°F with a calm wind becoming east around six mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
  • Tonight: Rain is expected, with a low around 40°F. The east wind is 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with new precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
  • Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing with a high near 49°F. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
  • Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with a low of around 32°F. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
  • Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 46°F. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, gusting as high as 22 mph.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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