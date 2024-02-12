A rainy Monday | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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Summary of the weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
- Today: Expect patchy drizzle and fog in the morning, with rain likely and patchy drizzle continuing in the afternoon. High near 49°F with a calm wind becoming east around six mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Tonight: Rain is expected, with a low around 40°F. The east wind is 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with new precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
- Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing with a high near 49°F. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with a low of around 32°F. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
- Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 46°F. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, gusting as high as 22 mph.