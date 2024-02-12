Prince William County Service Authority $200 Million Mooney Water Reclamation Facility upgrade underway

The start of the construction for the H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility-Wide Improvements Project, known as the Mooney Design-Build Project, signals a significant milestone for the Prince William County Service Authority.

With an investment nearing $200 million, this multi-year initiative is poised to revolutionize the plant’s wastewater treatment processes, paving the way for enhanced operational resiliency.

At the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Mooney facility in December 2023, key stakeholders, including Service Authority’s General Manager and CEO Calvin D. Farr, Jr., Director of Environmental Services & Water Reclamation Glenn Pearson, and Director of the Project Management Office Shannon Spence, shared their insights. Representatives from construction firms involved in the project, such as Ulliman Schutte Construction, HDR Inc., and AECOM, also attended the event.

Calvin Farr, General Manager of the Service Authority, emphasized the project’s historic significance, stating, “This project is a critical development for the Service Authority, and it’s the largest single project that we have ever undertaken, so we’re making history.”

Erin Hunt, President of Global Water Program at HDR Inc., underscored the project’s alignment with the Service Authority’s values, particularly in environmental leadership and sustainable operations, saying, “This project really capitalizes on the Service Authority’s key Areas of Excellence including, among others, environmental leadership, community engagement, continuous improvement and innovation, and sustainable operations.”

The Mooney Design-Build Project comprises 19 components, primarily focused on rehabilitating existing infrastructure. Notable upgrades include the construction of a new pretreatment facility, expansion and centralization of the odor control system, and various electrical and structural enhancements.

Addressing concerns about potential disruptions, Shannon Spence, Director of the Project Management Office, reassured stakeholders that construction activities would be contained within the H.L. Mooney AWRF property line, minimizing impacts on customers and neighbors.

Looking ahead, the completion of the Mooney Design-Build Project is expected to enhance the Service Authority’s ability to meet regulatory standards and ensure operational resiliency. By investing in aging infrastructure, the Service Authority aims to continue delivering treatment services, protecting the environment, and maintaining strong community partnerships.

The H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility is 1861 Rippon Boulevard in Woodbridge.