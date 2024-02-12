Prince William County Green Business Council calls for submissions for 2024 Sustainability Awards

The Prince William County Green Business Council (PWCGBC) is currently inviting submissions for its upcoming Sustainability Awards, which will be held on March 14, 2024.

Businesses and organizations within Prince William County are encouraged to participate by submitting their initiatives and practices that contribute to sustainability and environmental conservation efforts. These awards aim to recognize and celebrate local businesses’ innovative and impactful efforts in promoting sustainability across various sectors.

Submissions are open to businesses of all sizes and industries, including but not limited to manufacturing, hospitality, retail, and technology. The Sustainability Awards will encompass a range of categories, highlighting achievements in areas such as energy efficiency, waste reduction, water conservation, and community engagement.

The PWCGBC is committed to fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices within the community. By recognizing and rewarding outstanding sustainability initiatives, the organization states that the council aims to inspire other businesses to adopt similar practices and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for Prince William County.

The Prince William County Green Business Council is dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and responsible business practices in the county through education, outreach, and collaboration.