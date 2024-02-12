House fire displaces resident, claims pet’s life

Units responded to a house fire Sunday evening in the 7600 block of Visionary Court after someone reported their neighbor’s home ablaze. Upon arrival at the house in the Vista Brooke neighborhood, off Route 234 near Manassas, firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke, prompting a second alarm due to concerns about a potentially trapped individual.

Fortunately, it was later determined that the lone occupant was not present at the time of the fire, thus no injuries were reported.

Efforts to combat the blaze resulted in the rescue of two dogs. A cat succumbed to its injuries. The residence suffered significant damage, rendering it uninhabitable, as deemed by the Building Official. The American Red Cross has stepped in to aid the victim.

An investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office identified the cause of the fire as an electrical failure in an area between the basement and the first floor.