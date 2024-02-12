Fatal pedestrian collision investigated by Prince William police

Updated 1:35 p.m. — Prince William County authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash on February 11 at approximately 7:32 p.m. Crash investigators were called to the scene at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Worth Avenue in Woodbridge, near Potomac Mills, following the crash.

According to the preliminary police investigation, a 2020 Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on the Prince William Parkway towards the intersection with Worth Avenue when it collided with a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who was reportedly crossing the roadway outside of a designated crosswalk and wearing dark-colored clothing, sustained severe injuries in the collision. Emergency services transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and did not sustain any injuries. Initial findings by investigators suggest that neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors on the part of the driver.

The victim is Lon Thomas Osborn, 49, of no fixed address.