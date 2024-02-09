‘NOVA isn’t ‘bottomless blue;’ Prince William Republican Committee ramps up push to expand conservative influence



The Prince William County Republican Committee is poised for its Biennial Convention on March 2, 2024, set to convene at Osbourn Park High School in Manassas. Registration will commence at 8:30 a.m., and proceedings will start at 10 a.m. The event will assemble delegates from the county’s seven magisterial districts.

At the forefront of the convention’s agenda is the election of a successor to outgoing Republican Chairman Jacob Mosser. Additionally, delegates will vote to determine Prince William’s representatives for the Republican conventions of the 7th and 10th Congressional Districts and the state convention.

Mosser expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming elections. “We have an exciting year ahead of us with the 2024 Presidential and Congressional Elections. If you would like to be part of electing conservative leaders who will represent you in Congress, sign up to be a delegate and attend our convention on March 2,” he said.

Interested Prince William County voters can register online at pwcgop.gop or download the Delegate form from the website for submission by mail. The deadline for delegate filings is 5 PM on February 21st, accompanied by a $20 registration fee to offset convention expenses.

Each magisterial district delegation holds the privilege of dispatching five delegates per vote, with a total convention vote limit of 283 and a delegate limit of 1,415. The magisterial districts represented include Brentsville, Coles, Gainesville, Neabsco, Occoquan, Potomac, and Woodbridge.

Individuals aspiring to the position of Chairman must submit a written statement and a nonrefundable $500 filing fee to the Temporary Nominations Committee Chair by 5 p.m. February 21, 2024.

All eligible residents of Prince William County who are voters and aligned with Republican Party principles may partake in the convention. Participants must express in writing their commitment to endorse all Republican nominees for public office in the ensuing election.

In addressing inquiries about the political climate in Northern Virginia and President Trump’s aspirations to sway traditionally blue states such as Virginia, Mosser underscored the potential for the Republican Party to make headway. He cited recent triumphs in local elections and voiced confidence in the party’s message resonating with voters, particularly concerning family values, education, and security.

‘It is not a bottomless blue in Northern Virginia. While the last elections did not give us all the results we wanted, I note that with Ian Lovejoy, we sent a Prince William Republican delegate to Richmond, we added a [Prince William County] School Board member Erica Tredinnick, we held our seats on the County Board of Supervisors and County Chairwoman Anne Wheeler was toppled,” Mosser told Potomac Local.

The one-term Wheeler lost her re-election bid to Deshundra Jefferson in a June 2023 Democratic Primary Election. Jefferson beat Jeanine Lawson, the Republican running for county Board Chair-At large, in the November General Election.

Mosser acknowledged the prospect by responding to President Trump’s remarks regarding flipping Virginia red, citing past surprises in Virginia’s political dynamics. He stressed the significance of competition in shaping the state’s political trajectory, asserting that failure to engage could perpetuate Democrat-progressive dominance.

The GOP’s push comes as the number of Democrats vying for the 7th District Congressional Seat grows. Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey announced her candidacy this week and joins a notable roster of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for the 7th District seat, including former U.S. Army Col. Eugene Vindman, a key figure in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, along with Del. Briana Sewell, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, and Prince William County Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin.

Although election analysts consider the 7th District to lean Democratic, many Republican contenders have also thrown their hats into the ring. Among them are former Special Forces soldier Derrick Anderson, Navy SEAL combat veteran Cameron Hamilton, former Marine Corps officer Jon Meyers, entrepreneur Bill Moher, minister and author Terris Todd, businessman John Prabhudoss, and retired Lt. Col. Jeff Sacks.

Eastern Prince William County, Stafford, Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg lie in the 7th District.