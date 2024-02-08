Warmer Weather Ahead | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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The weather forecast from the National Weather Service indicates that high pressure will move offshore today, accompanied by light southerly flow and a warming trend in temperatures, reaching the 50s.

Increasing high clouds are expected throughout the day, but no precipitation is anticipated. Tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a possibility of a brief shower in the Alleghenies later in the night. Temperatures will be warmer, with lows in the mid-30s to near 40.

Tomorrow is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 62, followed by mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow night with a low around 46.

On Saturday, there is a chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 63, accompanied by a southwest wind.