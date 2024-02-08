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Warmer Weather Ahead | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Sometimes all you need is a Damn Beer. Take 96oz of this crisp, Golden Ale brewed fresh by Water’s End Brewery to-go with you in a 6-Pounder for just $14.99!

 

Another stunning sunrise this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. [Photo: National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington]
The weather forecast from the National Weather Service indicates that high pressure will move offshore today, accompanied by light southerly flow and a warming trend in temperatures, reaching the 50s.

Increasing high clouds are expected throughout the day, but no precipitation is anticipated. Tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a possibility of a brief shower in the Alleghenies later in the night. Temperatures will be warmer, with lows in the mid-30s to near 40.

Tomorrow is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 62, followed by mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow night with a low around 46.

On Saturday, there is a chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 63, accompanied by a southwest wind.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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