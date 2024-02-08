Prince William police applauded for CALEA accreditation

At the recent Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting on February 6, 2024, the Prince William County Police Department received recognition for its Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) accreditation. Chief of Police Peter Newsham expressed gratitude for the honor, highlighting the significance of the department’s continuous commitment to excellence since 1987.

“This accreditation is just a symbol of that,” Chief Newsham remarked, emphasizing the department’s dedication to promoting progressive community engagement strategies, utilizing data for management decisions, and setting leadership benchmarks among peer agencies.

Newsham then invited Sergeant Byron Jenkins to speak, who proceeded to announce his retirement after 28 years of law enforcement work. Jenkins reflected on the department’s achievements and the significance of February, Black History Month. He commended the efforts of the county’s Black History Month committee and underscored this year’s theme, which focused on African Americans in the arts.

“The new Negro movement promoted racial pride, cultural self-expression, economic independence, and progressive politics,” Sergeant Jenkins stated, highlighting what he called the ongoing relevance of reclaiming identity and combating derogatory stereotypes.

Jenkins drew attention to the nature of racial tropes and stereotypes, emphasizing the need to challenge and eradicate language and imagery that perpetuate harmful narratives. From derogatory terms to outdated caricatures, he underscored the damaging effects of such representations and called for a concerted effort to promote inclusivity and understanding.

“We must challenge and eradicate language and imagery that perpetuate harmful racial tropes and stereotypes. From derogatory terms to outdated caricatures, these representations have deep-rooted consequences and hinder our progress towards true equality and understanding,” continued Jenkins.

Chair At-large Deshundra Jefferson, the first black person to serve in the role, echoed the sentiment of appreciation for CALEA’s accreditation process, emphasizing its role in elevating professionalism, accountability, and transparency within law enforcement agencies. She extended commendations to key individuals navigating the reaccreditation process, ensuring the department’s adherence to rigorous standards of excellence.

Prince William police patrol Virginia’s second-largest jurisdiction, with a sworn complement of more than 700 officers when fully staffed. Over the years, the department has achieved a 96% citizen satisfaction rate, according to county surveys.