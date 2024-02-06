Tonight: Stafford Schools $453 million budget public hearing; Speakers sign up before 4 p.m.

The Stafford County School Board wants to hear from residents about the school division superintendent’s proposed budget for the 2024-2025 school year tonight, Feb. 6, 2024, at 7 o’clock.

Dr. Thomas Taylor unveiled a $453.4 million operating plan to prioritize student success, address growth, and emphasize the need for increased investment in education.

Taylor highlighted the adverse effects of postponed projects and declining funding on student performance. In 2012, when the school system was adequately funded, Stafford Schools ranked 15th in Virginia for student performance. However, with a steady decrease in funding, the performance has declined to 68th place.

The proposed FY25 funding request calls for $157 million from Stafford County, a $15 million increase. The Superintendent’s recommended budget includes critical initiatives:

Phase 3 of a 5-phase investment in licensed staff with a minimum 3% increase and an average increase of 5.2%.

No less than a 3% increase for non-licensed staff salaries.

Implementing staffing standards for educators and support staff differentiated at the school level based on student needs.

Differentiated financial resources to schools based on the need to ensure meaningful post-secondary outcomes for every student.

Individuals who desire to address the school board during tonight’s meeting (Feb. 6, 2024) must sign up before 4 p.m. An online sign-up form is available. Anyone who does not wish to use the form may email the school board clerk or call before the deadline –[email protected] or 540-658-6630.

Those who desire to submit comments in writing before the 4 p.m. deadline may do so using the online form. There is a 2,500-character maximum on the form, equivalent to three minutes of speaking time for those who show up in person to speak. The public comment forms are sent to all school board members.

The school board meeting occurs at the school headquarters, 31 Stafford Avenue, just off Route 1.

After the school board approves the budget, the document will head “across the street” from the school board headquarters to the county government center, where the Board of Supervisors will decide how much of Taylor’s budget it will fund.

So far, supervisors have not said how much the homeowner’s property taxes would increase to fund the $157 million increase. In 2024, most Stafford schools’ funding came from the state, and nearly 40% from the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.