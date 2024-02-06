Cooler, mid-40s for most | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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The current weather pattern indicates a vigorous upper low over Florida and the Bahamas, with upper-level ridging extending from the Southern Plains to the Great Lakes. Two shortwaves are moving down the front side of the ridge, with the first passing to the south of the area and the second extending from northern New Jersey to southern New England.

The second shortwave is expected to bring a weak reinforcing shot of cooler air, resulting in sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s for most, a bit cooler than yesterday.

No precipitation or clouds are anticipated. Clear skies are expected tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 20s for most locations. Tomorrow will continue to be sunny, with a high near 47 and light winds. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 53 and light and variable winds.

Overall, the forecast indicates dry and cool conditions with no significant weather events.