Speed camera enforcement pilot program launches in Prince William County school zones

The Prince William County Department of Transportation is set to initiate the Automated Traffic Enforcement Pilot Program, which will place speed cameras in selected school zones across the county. The program aims to enhance residents’ safety by implementing measures to reduce severe injuries and fatalities on county roads.

The initial school zones where automated enforcement will be deployed include Battlefield High School on Route 15, Woodbridge High School and Old Bridge Elementary School on Old Bridge Road, Fitzgerald Elementary School on Benita Fitzgerald Drive, and Patriot High School and T. Clay Wood Elementary School on Kettle Run Road. More school zones will be added to the program in the coming months.

The pilot program will begin with a 30-day warning period at each location, during which speeding drivers receive warnings instead of fines. After the warning period, a $100 fine will be issued to drivers exceeding speed limits in these school zones. The citations will not impact driving records, demerit points, or insurance premiums.

Variable message boards will be placed at each school zone a week before activation to notify road users of the impending changes.

Gretchen Johnson, a county transportation department spokeswoman, acknowledged a four-month delay in the program, citing the time-consuming process of finalizing the contract with the vendor, conducting a full IT Risk Assessment, and obtaining necessary permits through VDOT. The transportation department has collaborated closely with schools to ensure preparedness for implementation, with most school zones receiving upgraded signage.

“We continue to work with VDOT and Prince William County Public Schools on permitting and school zone upgrades for the other identified school zones, and we anticipate those coming online in the very near future,” said Johnson.

Authorized by the Board of County Supervisors in 2023, the pilot program aims to evaluate automated enforcement’s effectiveness and safety benefits in various school zones with different road conditions. Cameras in work zones and at red lights are anticipated to be added later this year.

Citations and warnings will be sent to registered vehicle owners by mail, including information on speed, time, date, and an image of the rear of the speeding vehicle for privacy protection. The pilot program adheres to state code, ensuring no personal identifying information is recorded.

Registered vehicle owners receiving citations can reassign responsibility to another driver or contest the citation in court. The mailing will provide detailed instructions on how to pay or contest a citation, including email addresses, a website, and a phone number.