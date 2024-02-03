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The National Weather Service forecast for the Mid-Atlantic region indicates that high pressure will dominate the weather through the middle of next week.

Clear skies are expected as dry air moves in with northerly winds. Today will be sunny with a high near 47 and a north wind around 8 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around 27 and a north wind of 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 50 and a north wind of around 5 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon. Sunday night will be clear with a low around 27 and a calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 48 and a north wind around 7 mph.

Overall, the weather will be seasonable, with temperatures slightly above average during the day and near normal at night.