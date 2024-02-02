Stafford seeks help identifying arson suspect in truck fire

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is contacting the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an intentional vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, January 30, in the 1100 block of Interstate Business Park, near the Paradise Diner on Route 17.

At 10:30 p.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded to a reported vehicle fire involving a medium-duty work truck. SCFR personnel extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was intentionally set, said department spokeswoman Katie Brady. In their efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice, authorities have released images related to the arson incident, seeking information from the community.

Brady said the attached images depict the suspect believed to be involved in the arson, along with details of the accompanying vehicle. Authorities urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could aid in identifying the individual responsible or provide additional details about the incident, call the Arson Tip Line at 540-658-8574.