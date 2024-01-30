Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation in Dale City

On January 30 at 1:15 AM, crash investigators responded to Dale Boulevard near Queensdale Drive in Dale City to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

Prince William police said the investigation revealed that a 2013 Toyota Corolla driver was traveling northbound on Dale Boulevard, approaching the intersection, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian attempting to cross Dale Boulevard outside a crosswalk wearing dark-colored clothing.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured. Investigators determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors for the driver.

The investigation continues. The deceased pedestrian was identified as Daniel Kent Ryder, 37, of Woodbridge.

The driver of the 2013 Toyota Corolla was identified as a 37-year-old man from Woodbridge.