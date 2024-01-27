Flood watch issued for region, heavy rain expected | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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Flood Watch Issued

“A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of our region along and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Nelson Co up to southern Baltimore Co. This Flood Watch is in effect for late this evening into Sun morning. Total amounts will range from 1.50-2.00″. The National Weather Service forecast indicates that a low-pressure system will move from the lower Mississippi River Valley to the Mid-Atlantic through Sunday morning, eventually moving offshore Sunday evening,” reports the National Weather Service.

Detailed forecast

In the near term, dry conditions are expected through early Saturday afternoon before rain moves in. There’s a short window for temperatures to reach the upper 50s to possibly low 60s early this afternoon before rain begins. Rainfall amounts of 1.25 inches to 1.50 inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts around two inches, particularly tonight. While widespread flooding is not anticipated, urban, low-lying, and flood-prone areas could experience minor flooding.

On Sunday, as the low pressure passes overhead, rain becomes more showery in nature, especially south of I-66/US-48. Rain chances remain high, with periods of drizzle or dry conditions. The forecast becomes more uncertain on Sunday afternoon into Sunday night as the low pushes offshore.

Winds veer northwest/north bringing in a colder air mass, and there is a chance of snow in the mountains and parts of north-central and northeast Maryland on Sunday night. Snow amounts of 1-2 inches are possible in parts of the Alleghenies, with some light freezing rain in elevated valleys out west.

Conditions dry out on Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area, with gusty NW winds developing later in the day. Highs on Monday will be near normal, reaching the 40s to possibly around 50F in central Virginia, with seasonal cold air returning Monday night and dropping lows to the 20s areawide.