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The National Weather Service forecast indicates that low pressure is moving from the Lower Mississippi Valley toward the Great Lakes through tonight. A weakening cold front associated with this system is expected to cross the region on Friday. Another wave of low pressure will approach from the Mid-South late Saturday into Sunday, with high pressure returning early next week.

In the near term (through tonight), rain is expected, especially in northern and western parts of the area. A warm front bisects southern Maryland to Stafford/Orange Counties, leading to temperature differences. Fog development is limited, and a Dense Fog Advisory in northeast Maryland may be canceled with the incoming rain. Showers will continue through mid-morning, with a relative break during midday. Rain coverage will increase again in the late afternoon and evening.

Rain totals are forecasted to be modest, generally in the range of 0.25-0.75 inches for most areas, with locally higher amounts west of the Allegheny Front. A Flood Watch is in effect due to the rapid melt of the deep snowpack. After the steadier rain ends, fog may develop overnight.

Temperatures are expected to be tricky due to the warm front, with highs in the 50s north and west of Washington, D.C. Some places may stay in the 40s, especially near the Pennsylvania border. The front may wiggle back south tonight.

Today’s forecast includes showers with patchy fog before 3 pm, followed by areas of fog after 5 p.m. The high is expected to be near 65. Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecasted before 10 p.m., with scattered showers and thunderstorms between 10 pm and 1 am, and scattered showers after 1 am. The low is around 57. Friday brings scattered showers mainly before 10 am, with areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 69. Friday night has a slight chance of showers before 1 am, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 45.