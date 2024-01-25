Single-vehicle crash claims life in Lake Ridge



On January 22 at 8:24 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Oakwood Drive in Lake Ridge.

The incident unfolded when the driver of a 2013 Nissan Juke lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and roll onto its roof.

Upon arrival at the scene, Good Samaritans acted swiftly, extracting the driver and providing first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. Despite the prompt response, the driver, identified as 39-year-old Demetria Yvette Lee of Woodbridge, succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision on January 24.

The investigation revealed that the Nissan Juke was traveling east on Old Bridge Rd, just after the intersection with Oakwood Dr, when the tragic incident occurred. A 7-year-old boy, properly restrained inside the vehicle, was unharmed.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Crash investigators, who do not currently suspect speed or impairment as factors, are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist in their inquiries.