Did President Biden’s statement that Terry McAuliffe is the ‘real governor’ help or hinder his campaign in Virginia?

President Joe Biden held his first joint campaign rally with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, January 23, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center near Manassas, ahead of the November 2024 General Election.

As he took the stage, Biden greeted the crowd by saying, “Hello, Virginia, and the real governor, Terry McAuliffe.” McAuliffe lost the governor’s race to Glenn Youngkin by two points in 2021.

Virginia Republican Party Chairman Richard Anderson criticized Biden’s presence, stating, “Today, Joe Biden embarrassed himself and the nation by appearing in Manassas.” Anderson underscored Governor Glenn Youngkin’s triumph in the 2021 gubernatorial election and expressed confidence in the governor’s increasing popularity.

Yonngkin posted to X (formerly Twitter), “Mr. President, I’m right here.”

Observers drew comparisons between this situation and the term “election denier,” frequently used in the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election. Questions arose about Biden’s decision to make remarks that could potentially fuel sentiments among Donald Trump supporters who believe the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Political analyst Stephen Farnsworth, Director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at The University of Mary Washington, provided insight into the potential negative impact on Republicans. He said, “Any time the political conversation turns towards January 6th, that is a negative development for Republicans. Voters know the difference between a light-hearted remark at a partisan rally and an invasion of the US Capitol, and it is unwise for Republicans to draw greater attention to Biden’s remark.”

Taking the stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, Biden emphasized the Democratic Party’s focus on the 2024 election by addressing the Dobbs case. This Supreme Court decision in 2022 marked the end of a nearly 50-year federal ban on abortion, highlighting the Democrats’ commitment to addressing crucial issues in the upcoming election.