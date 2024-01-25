Grace UMC clears $3.2 million in medical debt for others

Press Release: “Before Christmas, Grace UMC announced their plan to donate $10,000 to medical debt relief and invited the congregation to grow that total by participating in the Christmas Eve offering. The total offering came to $32,011.”

“Because RIP Medical Debt forgives debt in bulk, these gifts stand to impact more than $3 Million in medical debt just in the state of Virginia. Previous years’ Christmas donations from the church have included Flood Disaster Relief in Florida and support for building projects in Haiti.”

“This year, Grace UMC worked with RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based charity, to erase medical debt and continue its tradition of providing direct relief to others through the Christmas Eve offering.”

“Founded in 2014 by two former debt collectors, RIP Medical Debt has acquired–and abolished–more than $6.7 billion of burdensome medical debt, helping over 3.6 million families and addressing a major social determinant of health.”

To learn more, and get involved, visit ripmedicaldebt.org.

Grace UMC is at 9750 Wellington Road in Manassas.