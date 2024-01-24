Rain by the afternoon, foggy overnight | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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The National Weather Service forecast indicates that a few waves of low pressure will move from the lower Mississippi River Valley to the Great Lakes through late week, bringing a cold front across the Mid-Atlantic by Friday. Another area of low pressure is expected to move from the Mid-South to the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend.

So far, radar returns have been limited in the covered area, and the atmosphere is not yet saturated. The risk of freezing rain or freezing drizzle appears to be very low. Precipitation is expected to remain limited throughout the day, with rain likely increasing later in the afternoon as a shortwave trough and deeper moisture approach. The temperature range is anticipated to be between the mid-40s and mid-50s.

Rain chances are expected to increase tonight as the axis of vorticity advection and deeper moisture spreads eastward across the area. However, the precipitation amounts are forecasted to be light for most areas. Temperatures may not fall significantly from daytime highs and could increase overnight as southerly winds pick up. The higher winds are likely to bring higher dew points, increasing the likelihood of fog.

– Today:

– Chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of rain before 11 am.

– Chance of rain, mainly between 11 am and 4 pm.

– Mostly cloudy with a high near 48.

– Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph.

– Chance of precipitation is 30%.

– Tonight:

– Rain likely, mainly after 4 am.

– Patchy fog after 8 pm.

– Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 55 by 4 am.

– South wind 3 to 8 mph.

– Chance of precipitation is 60%.

– New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

– Thursday:

– Rain with patchy fog before 5 pm.

– High near 63.

– South wind 7 to 10 mph.

– Chance of precipitation is 80%.

– New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

– Thursday Night:

– Rain likely, mainly after 1 am.

– Patchy fog after 7 pm.

– Cloudy, with a low around 57.

– Southwest wind around 9 mph.

– Chance of precipitation is 60%.

– New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.