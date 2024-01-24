Manassas reports success stories in attracting high-tech businesses, revitalizing commercial corridors

On Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, Manassas City Economic Development Director Patrick Small I presented an overview of the city’s economic indicators and development projects. The presentation covered various metrics, including population growth, median household incomes, housing values, and the labor force.

Small highlighted the city’s success in attracting and retaining businesses, pointing out the positive trends in property values and employment. The unemployment rate, below the state and national averages, indicated a healthy job market in the city.

The economic development team focused on revitalizing vacant commercial and industrial areas, showcasing low vacancy rates, and increasing property values. Small discussed ongoing projects, such as the development around the Cannon branch and the upcoming data center on Route 28 and Dean Drive.

Small highlighted several success stories that he said exemplify the city’s achievements in attracting and retaining businesses.

Rapid Flight – Unmanned Aerial Systems Business

Rapid Flight, an unmanned aerial systems business, took over the geo radar building, contributing to the city’s reputation as a hub for high-tech industries.

The company’s presence in Manassas represents a significant addition to the city’s aerospace and technology sector.

Electra Aero

Electra Aero is another success story, showcasing the city’s ability to attract high-wage, high-tech businesses.

The company’s relocation to the former chamber building underscores the city’s commitment to fostering innovation and advanced technology sectors.

Prince William Association of Realtors

PWAR, which stands for Prince William Association of Realtors, moved significantly to the city by relocating to the building formerly known as the chamber building.

The relocation reinforces the city’s appeal as a desirable location for professional organizations and businesses.

Data Center on Dean Drive

The upcoming data center on Dean Drive, a project in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), signifies the city’s success in attracting major players in the tech industry.

Small emphasized the city’s efforts to work closely with Amazon to ensure that the data center, being a high-profile facility, features significant architectural detail beyond minimum code requirements.

Tourism Activity

The city experienced a successful year in tourism, with almost 400,000 visitors contributing to $60 million in visitor spending.

This success in tourism showcases the city’s efforts to diversify its economic base and highlights the appeal of Manassas as a destination.

Facade Improvement Projects

The use of facade grants has facilitated various projects, including the transformation of historically unattractive buildings.

Collaborations with businesses like Loveless Porter Architects demonstrate the positive impact of the city’s incentive programs on enhancing the overall aesthetics of commercial corridors.

The presentation also touched on citizen satisfaction metrics, emphasizing the need for continuous communication to improve public awareness of positive developments in the community. Despite some decline in satisfaction numbers, Small expressed optimism about future survey results.

Addressing the future of office space in the city, Small acknowledged the challenges posed by regional office space vacancy rates. While the medium and smaller-sized office users remained strong in Manassas, he discussed the limitations on new construction due to the regional office market dynamics.