In our fast-paced world, Potomac Local News is not just a news platform but a reflection of the vibrant life in our region.

(ICYMI): A Decade of Collaboration with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center has trusted and collaborated with Potomac Local News for over a decade to deliver critical messages to Woodbridge, Stafford, Manassas, and beyond communities. This enduring partnership highlights Potomac Local News’ commitment to providing reliable and relevant information to its readers.

Likable Ads: A Burst of Color for Local Businesses

Potomac Local News is proud to introduce the NEW Likable Ad format, an innovative and eye-catching advertising solution exclusively designed for local businesses in our area. When clicked, these ads explode into an array of colors on your screen, capturing the attention of our engaged audience. It’s another out-of-the-box approach from Potomac Local, showcasing our dedication to providing unique advertising solutions for our community.

I Wasn’t Kidding: Local Spotlight – The Affordable Advertising Solution

We meant it when Potomac Local News introduced Local Spotlight as our coverage area’s definitive and affordable local advertising solution for small businesses. For Local Spotlight members, having three ads on our website is just the beginning of the benefits. Stay tuned to witness how this advertising platform continues to empower and spotlight local businesses.

Post ‘Em Up: Share Your Events on Our Free Events Calendar

Are you hosting an event? It doesn’t cost a dime to post it on our Events Calendar. Head over to Potomac Local News and post your upcoming events for free. It’s our way of supporting and promoting local happenings within our community.

Locals Only: What you need to know about the region’s first “Continuous Green T” intersection.

Tomorrow, Locals Only Members, including Local Spotlight Members, can enjoy an exclusive interview with the team that built the new “Continuous Green T” intersection at Prince William Parkway and Brentsville Road. Gain insights into how the county is working to transform the parkway between Manassas and I-66 directly from the experts involved in the project.

Thank you for your continued support!