Unlocking local success: Sentara trusts Potomac Local News for targeted and genuine community engagement

I’ve worked with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center since 2012 to help its dedicated team reach our readers, members, and the larger community.

We’ve worked together on health education campaigns, community fairs, ribbon cuttings, and, of course, the pandemic, and through it all, I’ve considered Sentara a valued partner. So valued, my wife and I chose the hospital to deliver our son to us in October 2023.

After all, it’s good to know the folks at Sentara feel the same.

“Potomac Local News has been an invaluable partner for Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for over ten years, playing a crucial role in communicating our healthcare message to the residents of Prince William and Stafford counties.

In our decade-long collaboration, Potomac Local News has been more than a platform for advertising; it has been a dedicated voice for the community. We appreciate their commitment to showcasing the stories of healthcare professionals who tirelessly work to provide high-quality medical care. Through Potomac Local News, we’ve had the opportunity to highlight the narratives of our doctors, nurses, and other medical staff, sharing their impact on our community’s health and well-being.

This partnership has allowed us to communicate our mission effectively and strengthened the connection between our medical center and the community. We thank Potomac Local News for their unwavering support and look forward to continuing our collaboration in promoting a healthier and more informed community.”

Are you tired of spending your money on ad campaigns on big social media only to wonder if you’re genuinely getting the reach they promise? Do you seek new, original, and out-of-the-box ideas or means of organically reaching your target local audience?

If you’re ready to partner with Potomac Local News, a locally-owned business with the community’s interest at its forefront and with a publisher that treats his clients as part of the team, please call me today, and let’s get to work.

Thank you,

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Pubilsher

Potomac Local News