Gotcha: Md. Cops nab suspect in Woodbridge fentanyl slaying

Police have apprehended the suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 51-year-old Patricia Kathlean Belgin. The arrest of Karen Nicole Pollard , 37, of no fixed address, was carried out in Prince George’s County, Md., following an incident involving Virginia State Police.

The Prince William County Police Department received notification of Pollard’s arrest on January 23, 2024. The suspect is accused of being involved in an altercation with the victim on December 28, 2023, in the 1200 block of Easy Street in Woodbridge. During this incident, Belgin suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene, Prince Willian police said.

Pollard faces serious charges, including murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She is currently being treated for minor injuries at an area hospital in Maryland and is slated to be extradited back to Prince William County for court proceedings.

The investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument over fentanyl pills. The victim and the suspect were identified as acquaintances, and arrest warrants were issued for Pollard after detectives connected her to the crime scene.

The police department had previously released information about the murder investigation, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Pollard.

Pollard’s court date is pending, and her status is listed as awaiting extradition to Virginia. The investigation into the murder continues.