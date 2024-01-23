University of Mary Washington: “A power outage is impacting UMW’s Fredericksburg Campus this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 23. All classes on the Fredericksburg campus are canceled until 11 a.m. Classes before 11 a.m. do not meet this morning. Stafford and Dahlgren Campuses remain on normal operations”
Classes delayed at UMW’s Fredericksburg Campus
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!