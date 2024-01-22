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Today’s weather forecast | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

 

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington:

– Current Conditions:

– Clear skies with a few thin cirrus clouds to the northwest.
– Light winds, clear skies, and lingering snowpack lead to favorable conditions for radiational cooling.
– Morning temperatures in the teens to low 20s, warming to upper 30s to low 40s during the day.
– High pressure builds over the area today, ensuring dry conditions and light winds.

– Tonight:

– Low temperatures continue the warming trend.
– Light winds persist, with overnight lows cooling to the mid-20s area-wide, except for southern St. Mary’s County, Md. where temperatures will stay in the low 30s.

– Short Term (Tuesday through Wednesday):

– High pressure shifts eastward off the coast on Tuesday.
– Mostly dry conditions with a slight chance of precipitation in the northwestern portions as shortwave energy tracks to the north.
– Cold temperatures early in the day may lead to wintry precipitation west of the Alleghenies.
– High temperatures rising into the 40s, turning precipitation primarily into rain later in the day.
– Precipitation chances increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day.
– Slight chance of freezing rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, especially in western Maryland.
– Precipitation lingers on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, maintaining rain.

– Extended Forecast:

– Today: Sunny, high near 41. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
– Tonight: Partly cloudy, low around 26. South wind around 5 mph, becoming calm after midnight.
– Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 45. Light and variable wind.
– Tuesday Night: A chance of rain after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, low around 34. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
– Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
– Wednesday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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