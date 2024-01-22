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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington:

– Current Conditions:

– Clear skies with a few thin cirrus clouds to the northwest.

– Light winds, clear skies, and lingering snowpack lead to favorable conditions for radiational cooling.

– Morning temperatures in the teens to low 20s, warming to upper 30s to low 40s during the day.

– High pressure builds over the area today, ensuring dry conditions and light winds.

– Tonight:

– Low temperatures continue the warming trend.

– Light winds persist, with overnight lows cooling to the mid-20s area-wide, except for southern St. Mary’s County, Md. where temperatures will stay in the low 30s.

– Short Term (Tuesday through Wednesday):

– High pressure shifts eastward off the coast on Tuesday.

– Mostly dry conditions with a slight chance of precipitation in the northwestern portions as shortwave energy tracks to the north.

– Cold temperatures early in the day may lead to wintry precipitation west of the Alleghenies.

– High temperatures rising into the 40s, turning precipitation primarily into rain later in the day.

– Precipitation chances increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day.

– Slight chance of freezing rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, especially in western Maryland.

– Precipitation lingers on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, maintaining rain.

– Extended Forecast:

– Today: Sunny, high near 41. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

– Tonight: Partly cloudy, low around 26. South wind around 5 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

– Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 45. Light and variable wind.

– Tuesday Night: A chance of rain after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, low around 34. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

– Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

– Wednesday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.