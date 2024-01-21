Virginia State Senator Danica Roem tests positive for COVID, participates remotely in General Assembly Session

Virginia State Senator Danica Roem (D-30, Gainesville, Manassas) has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting her to participate remotely in the ongoing General Assembly session.

Roem has focused on legislation related to data centers, emphasizing the need for stringent approval processes. One of her proposed bills states that any local government land use application required for the siting of a data center must adhere to specific notice and noise abatement provisions. These provisions include notifying residents within a half-mile radius, scheduling and attending neighborhood meetings, and conducting sound studies to determine baseline and post-construction noise levels.

“I’m isolating at home in Manassas (albeit with my kitties, so not entirely alone). I plan to participate in committee and floor session remotely Monday,” Roem posted to X, formerly Twitter. “If I test negative Tuesday, I’ll mask up and return.”

In addition to her focus on data centers, Roem has filed bills addressing the availability of school meals to students at no cost. The proposed legislation requires each public elementary and secondary school to participate in federal meal programs, making lunch and breakfast available to any student who requests it, regardless of their ability to pay. The Department of Education would reimburse schools for meals served, with a maximum of one breakfast and one lunch per student per school day.

Roem’s bills also touch on the Community Eligibility Provision, aiming to maximize access to federal funds for school breakfast and lunch programs. Schools with a minimum identified student percentage may apply to participate in CEP, ensuring greater federal funding for meals served.

Roem is currently in her inaugural four-year term as a Virginia State Senator. Before her current role, she secured a significant victory in 2017 when she was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.

During that election year, notable changes occurred as the seats for Prince William County’s General Assembly delegation shifted from a majority of Republicans to Democrats, marking a transformative moment in the county’s political landscape.