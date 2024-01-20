Public opinion on Route 1 renaming revealed in poll

In a recent survey conducted by Potomac Local News, nearly 1,300 individuals shared their perspectives on the renaming of Route 1 from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.

The poll aimed to gauge public sentiment regarding the impact of the 2021 law, signed by former Governor Ralph Northam, which mandated the renaming of the 200-mile highway in Virginia.

Results from the survey indicated that a substantial 80% of respondents believe that their lives have not seen improvement since the implementation of the renaming. The survey focused on individuals residing in areas directly affected by the change, including Prince William, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties and Fredericksburg.

The renaming of Route 1 marked a significant shift in the local landscape, reflecting broader discussions around historical symbols and public spaces.

Legislation HB2075, pushed by Delegate Joshua Cole (D-65, Fredericksburg, Stafford) and signed by then Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in 2o21, ruled that “any section of U.S. Route 1 in Virginia that is designated as the ‘Jefferson Davis Highway’ shall on the effective date of this act be designated and shall hereafter be known as the “Emancipation Highway” as of January 1, 2022.

Fredericksburg named its section of road Emancipation Highway, while Prince William and Stafford chose Richmond Highway, matching Fairfax County.