Virginia Democrats uphold ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035

“One of the bills to watch for Virginia’s 2024 legislative session — legislation that would have repealed the 2021 law tying the commonwealth’s vehicle emissions standards to California’s — died in a Senate committee this week,” reports Morgan Sweeney at The Center Square. “Senate Republicans attempted to persuade the committee not only of the infeasibility of California’s electric vehicle laws for Virginia due to EVs’ higher price tags, mechanical flaws and lack of demand, but of the injustice of allowing California’s policies to dictate Virginia’s.”