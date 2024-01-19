Tips to prevent freezing pipes amidst intense cold wave



As the region braces for an intense cold wave, the Manassas Fire and Rescue Department urges residents to take precautions to avoid the common issue of freezing pipes. Recent weather conditions have prompted numerous calls to unoccupied homes and businesses with burst pipes, emphasizing the importance of awareness and preventive measures.

If pipes freeze, the fire and rescue department said, first and foremost, shut off the water immediately and emphasized the importance of knowing how and where to perform this task.

If pipes remain frozen, the recommendation is to thaw them out using warm air from heaters or a hair dryer, with a caution against leaving heaters unattended. Once thawed, water can be slowly turned back on, and individuals are advised to check pipes and joints for cracks. Opening a faucet is also recommended to allow water to flow through the pipe.

Should a pipe burst, residents are advised to promptly turn off the water and seek the assistance of a licensed plumber. The fire and rescue department stresses the importance of these immediate actions to minimize damage and ensure a swift resolution.

To prevent frozen pipes in the first place, residents are encouraged to follow a set of preventive measures. This includes ensuring all sprinkler/irrigation systems and hoses are turned off and drained, knowing how to turn off the main water supply, insulating pipes or ensuring warm air can reach them and keeping water moving in pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.

Residents are advised to heed these recommendations from the Manassas Fire and Rescue Department to safeguard their homes and properties against the potential hazards of freezing pipes during this harsh weather spell.

With an impending cold wave set to grip the region on Sunday, the National Weather Service warns of frigid conditions and near or below-zero wind chills. While the low-pressure system is expected to move away on

Saturday, a high-pressure ridge building southeastward will bring exceptionally cold temperatures on Sunday. The entire region is forecasted to remain below average in temperature, with highs ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.