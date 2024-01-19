Stay off the ice; Area waters are unsafe, fire dept. warns

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department: “Our area rarely produces ice of the quality and thickness necessary for safe outdoor recreation; therefore, recreation on local ice is riskier than in northern climates.”

“Ice that is formed during a continuous, hard freeze, typical of northern climates, is much stronger than ice formed during temperatures that repeatedly fluctuate above and below the freezing mark. Ice that forms where water levels change frequently, or where the water is moving, such as storm water ponds, rivers, and streams is especially dangerous because its thickness will vary with the conditions and may contain cracks.”

“Should an individual or animal fall into icy waters, moderate to severe hypothermia can occur in less than 10 minutes. The window of opportunity for a successful rescue closes rapidly beyond that time. Therefore, the primary challenge for rescuers is time.”

If someone falls through the ice, you should:

Call 911 immediately.

Do not go onto the ice to rescue them.

Safely reach out to the victim by providing them with something that will help

them stay afloat.

Check your local listings for locations in which to safely ice skate.