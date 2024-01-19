Stafford School Board elects new chair and vice chair

Stafford County Public Schools: “The Stafford County School Board selected its new chair and vice-chair during the January 18, 2024 annual organizational school board meeting. The 2024 school board chair is Ms. Maureen Siegmund and Ms. Maya Guy will serve in the vice-chair position.”

“Ms. Siegmund has served as the Garrisonville District Representative on the Stafford County School Board for two years. She presently serves on the board’s Technology and the Joint Schools Working Commission. Ms. Siegmund is a product parent of four children, three of whom attend schools across all three grade levels. Ms. Guy is also a parent to a student in the school district.”

The 2024 Stafford County School Board representatives are as follows:

Dr. Sarah Chase – Falmouth District

Ms. Alyssa Halstead – Hartwood District

Ms. Patricia Healy – Rock Hill District

Ms. Maya Guy – Aquia District

Ms. Susan Randall – George Washington District

Ms. Maureen Siegmund – Garrisonville District

Dr. Elizabeth Warner – Griffis-Widewater District

For more information on Stafford County Public Schools visit staffordschools.net.