Leadership Prince William to turn the Hylton into ‘Mardi Gras Casino’

Leadership Prince William announces its upcoming “Mardi Gras Casino ” fundraiser, which is scheduled for March 22, 2024, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, near Manassas.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and features a live auction, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar. Tickets are $75 each and open to the public.

Leadership Prince William is a private non-profit organization that serves Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The mission is to engage individuals, organizations, and alumni for collaborative leadership to enrich the community.

For ticket information and event details, visit leadershipprincewilliam.org.

Leadership Prince William is a private non-profit organization operating under section 501(c)(3), dedicated to engaging and inspiring individuals, organizations, and alumni to enrich the community through collaborative leadership. Serving Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, the organization fosters leadership skills and community involvement.