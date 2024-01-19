Early voting for Virginia’s dual Presidential Primary starts today

As the Virginia Presidential Primary on March 5 approaches, residents in the state can cast their votes early today, Friday, January 19, 2024. Virginia will hold a dual presidential primary this year, with the Democratic Party and the Republican Party hosting primaries on the same day.

In a dual primary system, voters can choose between voting in the Democratic Party Primary or the Republican Party Primary. While all qualified voters are eligible to participate in either primary, they cannot vote in both.

It’s important to note that choosing a party’s primary does not equate to party registration, as Virginia does not have party registration requirements.

The Republican primary ballot will feature six candidates, including Chris Christie. However, he dropped out, Ryan L. Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy (he dropped out, too), Donald J. Trump, Ron D. DeSantis, and Nikki R. Haley. On the Democratic side, three candidates will appear: Marianne Williamson, Incumbent Joseph R. Biden Jr, and Dean Benson Phillips.

Early voting, the in-person option, is available until March 2. Registered voters can visit the general registrar’s office in their respective jurisdictions, present their ID, and cast their ballot.

Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said that while in-person voting rules remain unchanged mainly, she noted a change in the law regarding absentee ballot returns. Witness signatures are no longer required, but voters must now provide their birth year and the last four digits of their Social Security Number on the envelope.

The objective is to ensure a smooth and accessible election, with preparations aligning with standard practices, adds Hash.

In Manassas, Voter Registrar Susan Reed highlighted extensive training for Election Officials, testing on voting machines and electronic poll books, and readiness. She also encouraged registered Virginia to become Election Officials.

In Prince William County, they’ve been training those poll workers for early voting and election day. Elections office spokeswoman Thalia Simpson said rigorous testing and training are standard for every election in Prince William County. She added that voting equipment undergoes thorough functionality and accuracy tests, and every election officer completes a two-hour training class to stay updated on laws, policies, and processes.

The location of the general registrar’s office for all jurisdictions can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website here. Additionally, a list of acceptable forms of identification can be accessed here.